Thu., May 10, 2018 at 6:00pm

Thu., May 10, 2018 at 12:00am

North Canton - Dogwood Shelter 241 7th St. NE North Canton, OH

As part of the Homeowners Series, we are offering a workshop to learn about & assemble rain barrels. All are welcome to attend even if a rain barrel is not purchased. If you are purchasing and not attending the workshop, you may pick up your rain barrel beginning April 25th at OUR office. Reservations to ONLY attend are due by May 4th. If you are purchasing a rain barrel you will need to visit www.starkswcd.org to print an order form or stop by the office!

To ensure availability, please have your order form turned in by April 11th. Additional quantities will be ordered, but supplies will be limited.