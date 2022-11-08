When

Mon., November 07, 2022 at 4:00pm

Until

Tue., November 08, 2022 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Lepper Library

303 East Lincoln Way

Lisbon, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

from 4:00 – 5:00 pm
Lepper Library and the Ohio Valley YMCA of East Liverpool are
partnering to offer local students, grades K – 8, free homework
help. This is free for all of the community. Please bring homework
and any additional material needed to complete your work, such
as books or worksheets to the Library.

Photos

Map