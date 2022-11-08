Home Homework Help: Every Monday & Tuesday at Lepper Library
Homework Help: Every Monday & Tuesday at Lepper Library
When
Mon., November 07, 2022 at 4:00pm
Until
Tue., November 08, 2022 at 12:00am
Event Venue
Lepper Library
303 East Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
Phone
Website
Posted In
from 4:00 – 5:00 pm
Lepper Library and the Ohio Valley YMCA of East Liverpool are
partnering to offer local students, grades K – 8, free homework
help. This is free for all of the community. Please bring homework
and any additional material needed to complete your work, such
as books or worksheets to the Library.