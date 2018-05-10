How to Make Your Home Smart @ Salem Public Library’s Fix It Wizard
Wed., May 23, 2018 at 6:30pm
Salem Public Library
821 E. State St.
Salem, OH
The program “Security Meets Automation” will be presented on May 23, 2018 at 6:30 pm by Tod Crowe, Senior Sales Representative of Vector Security, Boardman, Ohio. Learn about the interfacing (interconnecting) of security with home automation that can increase home security, safety and comfort. Also to be discussed are the many products available using security and home automation together in one application.
This program will take place in the library’s Quaker Room located at 821 E. State St., Salem, Ohio. Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library at 330-332-0042 for assistance. The program is open to the public and free of cost to attend.
Fix It Wizard programs take place four times a year and provide information and instruction related to caring for the home.