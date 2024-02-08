When

Sat., March 09, 2024 at 8:00am

Sat., March 09, 2024 at 12:00pm

Salem Hunting Club

564 N. Indiana Ave.

Salem, Ohio

The class is free and open to the public. A light lunch will be provided. Seating is limited to 25 people.
Customers can register through the ODNR website with the zip code 44460. Lee McCoy is the principal instructor.
Phone 412-610-2051.

