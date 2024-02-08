Home Hunter Safety Education taught by classroom instructors
Hunter Safety Education taught by classroom instructors
When
Sat., March 09, 2024 at 8:00am
Until
Sat., March 09, 2024 at 12:00pm
Event Venue
Salem Hunting Club
564 N. Indiana Ave.
Salem, Ohio
Phone
Website
Posted In
The class is free and open to the public. A light lunch will be provided. Seating is limited to 25 people.
Customers can register through the ODNR website with the zip code 44460. Lee McCoy is the principal instructor.
Phone 412-610-2051.