When

Sat., June 13, 2026 All Day Event

Until

Sat., June 13, 2026 All Day Event

Event Venue

New Manchester Fire Hall 193 Main Street New Manchester, WV

Phone

Website

Posted In

COME AND LEARN

From the hills of West Virginia, Smokey McNicholas has trapped, hunted, and studied the behaviors of wildlife in our area. He has trapped in WV, OH, PA, MT, and OR. Smokey trapped the first coyotes caught in Hancock County. He holds 2 US Patents on PreOrbital Gland Lure and Wicked Wick Compound that he developed based on his study of Whitetail Deer behavior and communication.

Smokey will be doing a seminar on hunting and trapping as well as how to be a Steward of your farm in regard to the predatory animals that threaten your livestock.

SATURDAY, JUNE 13TH, 9 AM

NEW MANCHESTER FIRE HALL

$5.00 Admission Per Person At The Door

Seating is limited

Doors Open at 8:15 AM

Presented by the Hancock County Farm Bureau