Thu., April 26, 2018 at 6:30pm

Thu., April 26, 2018 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Salem Public Library will host the program “Hurricanes: Predicting Disaster” on April 26, 2018 beginning at 6:30 pm. in the library’s Quaker Meeting Room. The program, to be provided via video-conferencing from Mariners’ Museum of Newport News, Virginia will help participants explore the difference between hurricanes, typhoons and cyclones. Much of the weather terminology associated with violent storms will be explained. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

Attendance at the program will be free of cost and open to the public. Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 The library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem OH. 44460.