When

Mon., August 29, 2022 at 6:30pm

Until

Mon., August 29, 2022 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, Ohio (OH)

Phone

Website

Posted In

Join Mahoning Valley Historical Society’s Curator of Education, Traci Manning, for the presentation, “Immigration History of the Mahoning Valley”, on August 29, 2022, in the Quaker Room of Salem Public Library at 6:30PM.

The program will be an overview of the Mahoning Valley’s local immigration history. What attracted people to immigrate to the area? What countries were represented? Where did the immigrants find work? Included in the presentation will be maps of ethnic neighborhoods, photos, statistics and more!

Registration is required and may be done online at www.salempubliclibrary.org or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. The program is open to the public and free of cost to attend.