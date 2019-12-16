When

Fri., February 14, 2020 at 9:00am

Fri., February 14, 2020 at 12:00am

Christ Community United Methodist Church 3939 Park Road Selinsgrove, PA

Are you interested in learning new ways to make your farm more productive and more profitable? Hear from one farmer on how important organic matter is to your soil’s productivity. Learn how you can earn tax credits by implementing conservation practices on your farm. Find out ways to keep your farm lanes from becoming rutted up. See how a local buffer program can help your bottom line as well as help clean water. Listen to USDA program updates and the newest agronomic information from Penn State Extension.

Come to the Snyder County Farmers Winter Meeting on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Christ Community United Methodist Church, 3939 Park Road near Selinsgrove. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting is from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This meeting is sponsored by the Snyder County Conservation District (SCCD), along with AgChoice Farm Credit, Hoover Tractor and Seedway.

The meeting and lunch are $5.00 per person. Pay at the door. Call 570-837-3000 for reservations at the Snyder County Conservation District Office (or Email: sccd@snydercd.org) by Friday, January 31, 2020. If assistance to participate is required, contact the Conservation District by January 31, 2020, for coordination. The SCCD is applying for pesticide, nutrient management, and manure/hauler broker credits from the PA Department of Agriculture.

Financial and other support for this project is provided by the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts, Inc. through a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection under Section 319 of the Clean Water Act, administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

All Conservation District, USDA and Penn State programs and services are offered on a non-discrimination basis. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer. Penn State is an affirmative action equal opportunity university.