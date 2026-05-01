When

Sat., May 02, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sat., May 02, 2026 at 12:00pm

Event Venue

Big Knob Grange 336 Grange Road Rochester, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

INDUSTRY, Pa. — Need to get rid of tires or wheels from your car or light truck? The Independence Conservancy will hold affordable community tire collections in cooperation with the following municipalities this spring. All collections are held on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon.

The first opportunity will be April 25 at Findlay Township Public Works Dept., 1058 Clinton Road in Clinton, Pennsylvania. The second will be May 2 at Big Knob Grange, 336 Grange Road in Rochester, Pennsylvania, and the last will be May 9 at the Aliquippa Street Dept., 1497 Kennedy Blvd. in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania.

Tires on rims are accepted. Individuals and small businesses are welcome. No proof of residency is required, no pre-registration is required, and there is no limit to the number of tires or wheels any one person may bring.

Disposal fees for auto and light truck tires up to 18-inch off-rim are $5 each; $10 if on-rim. SUV and light truck tires 19 inches through 22 inches off-rim are $7 each. Tractor trailer tires up to 22.5 inches are $25 each. Farm tractor rear tires up to 75 pounds are $35 each; and over 75 pounds are priced by weight.

Payment is accepted by cash or check only.

Independence Conservancy offers community tire collections to provide convenient, affordable disposal of scrap tires, thus reducing the risk of West Nile, Zika and other diseases by eliminating stagnant water where mosquitoes breed.

Since 2004, Independence Conservancy has properly disposed of over 66,000 tires through this program, reinvesting all proceeds into clean water and open green space. The Independence Conservancy is a nonprofit land conservation and environmental stewardship organization active in Beaver, Washington and Allegheny counties. Visit www.independenceconservancy.org/ for more information on the Independence Conservancy.