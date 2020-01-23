Sat., March 07, 2020 at 10:00am
KD Trains, LLC. is sponsoring our 4th Independence Ohio Train & Toy Show on Saturday, March 7, 2020. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Independence High School Fieldhouse, 6001 Archwood Rd., Independence, OH 44131 (10 miles from downtown Cleveland). Operating layouts, antique toys, food available and parking. For more information, contact Dennis Peffer, email: kdtrains@att.net, phone: 216-642-0692. 2020 Bring Back the Hobby of Model Toy Trains!