When

Wed., September 28, 2022 at 6:30pm

Until

Wed., September 28, 2022 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State Street Salem, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

Head to the Salem Public Library and learn about Bonsai Trees on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 6:30PM.

Have you ever wondered about those little trees in pots that Mr. Miyagi had in the Karate Kid? What makes them so special? Bonsai can be an inexpensive, therapeutic, and fun hobby to be enjoyed by everyone! Join instructor and Bonsai enthusiast, Jeffrey Bush, as he teaches you the basics on how to maintain and enjoy Bonsai indoors successfully and inexpensively.

Registration is required for this free event. This program is open to the public.

Register online at www.salempubliclibrary.org, or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.

