Wed., July 11, 2018 at 6:30pm

Wed., July 11, 2018 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

“Is My Home Making Me Sick?” is the topic for the July 11, 2018 Wellness Wednesday program to be held in the Quaker Room of Salem Public Library beginning at 6:30 p.m. Lisa Salyers of the Ohio Department of Health will be the guest speaker and discuss some of the toxic dangers that may be in our homes.

Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for assistance. This program will be open to the public and free of cost to attend. The library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.