When

Wed., June 14, 2023 at 6:30pm

Until

Wed., June 14, 2023 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State Street Salem, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

It’s Flag Day! What better way than to honor the American flag by attending this program on Wednesday, June 14th at 6:30PM at Salem Public Library? You will learn the history of the flag and how to properly retire old flags. You may bring your old and worn flags for proper retirement by William Jackson of the American Legion. This program will take place in the new outdoor space at Salem Public Library.

Registration is required for this free event. Register online at www.salempubliclibrary.org, or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.