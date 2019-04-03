East Rochester United Methodist Church Swiss Steak Dinner
Sat., April 13, 2019 at 4:00pm
Sat., April 13, 2019 at 12:00am
East Rochester Methodist Church
24754 St Rt 30
EAST ROCHESTER, OH
The East Rochester United Methodist Church will hold a Swiss Steak Dinner Saturday, April 13, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the Church, 24754 St Rt 30 East Rochester. The dinner will include slow roasted Swiss steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce, rolls, home-style desserts and a beverage. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. Dine-in or carry-out. You can also call ahead at 330-894-2515. The proceeds will benefit the East Rochester United Methodist Church and Missions.