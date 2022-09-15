When

Wed., September 21, 2022 at 6:30pm

Until

Wed., September 21, 2022 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State Street Salem, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

Learn to coupon and save money! We are bringing Joe The Coupon Guy to the Salem Public Library’s Quaker Room on Wednesday, September 21 at 6:30 PM so he can teach us the ins and outs about couponing and how to save some serious cash while having a blast! With inflation at a 40-year high, Joe has the secrets to snagging savings between 70-80% for groceries and over 90% for toiletries. Registration is required and can be done online at www.salempubliclibrary.org or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. This program is free of cost and open to the public!

Joe The Coupon Guy is on Good Morning Cleveland (News Channel 5) every Saturday morning. Catch him on the radio at 1330 AM Wednesdays at 7:18 AM.

