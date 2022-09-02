When

Wed., September 07, 2022 at 6:30pm

Until

Wed., September 07, 2022 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, Ohio (OH)

Phone

Website

Posted In

Nurseryman, missionary, humanitarian. Johnny Appleseed holds all of those titles and more! Salem Public Library will hold a Living History production as Kenneth Hammontree portrays Johnny Appleseed on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022 at 6:30PM in the Quaker Room.

Patrons of all ages will learn about Johnny Appleseed’s life, journey crossing Ohio and two neighboring states, and his legacy that lives in over one-thousand acres of apple trees. This program is free of cost and open to the public. Registration is required.

Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State Street in Salem, Ohio 44460. Please register online at www.salempubliclibrary.org or calling (330) 332-0042 for registration assistance.