When

Wed., June 17, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., June 20, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Hale Farm and Village 2686 Oak Hill Road Akron, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Hale Farm and Village to host four-day Juneteenth program

AKRON, Ohio — Hale Farm and Village will host a Juneteeneth living history experience from June 17-20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the farm, 2686 Oak Hill Road, Akron.

The program, part of the village’s America 250 celebration, will feature storytelling, historical interpretation and hands-on experiences to educate attendees on the challenges, victories and legacy of freedom in post-Civil War America. Guests will be transported back into the Reconstruction era (1870) when newly emancipated African Americas were redefining family, citizenship and democracy in the United States. Throughout the historic village, reenactors will portray the voices and stories of those who lived during this era.

A special event will take place on June 19 at 1 p.m. in the meetinghouse featuring Allison Smith portraying Harriett Tubman. Smith will bring to life the extraordinary abolitionist, activist, union spy and conductor of the Underground Railroad whose courage and determination helped lead hundreds of enslaved individuals to freedom. Guests will also get to experience hands-on activities, demonstrations, musical performances and discussions about the continued struggle for freedom and equality across generations.

The cost is $15 for adults (ages 13 and up), $8 children (ages 3-12) and free for children under 2, Western Reserve Historical Society members and active military. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.wrhs.org/plan-visit/places-to-visit/hale-farm-village.