Kick off for Animals Great & Small Humane Society of Columbiana County
Kick off for Animals Great & Small Humane Society of Columbiana County
When
Mon., April 08, 2019 at 6:30pm
Until
Mon., April 08, 2019 at 12:00am
Event Venue
Columbiana County Engineer Bldg
235 S Market St
Lisbon, OH
Phone
Website
Public is welcome to learn more about a new humane society in Columbiana County. Animals Great & Small Humane Society is looking to hire a humane agent by 4th quarter this year. Planning on having a shelter in 2020. Please join us to learn more & see how you can help the animals of Columbiana County.