When

Mon., April 08, 2019 at 6:30pm

Until

Mon., April 08, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Columbiana County Engineer Bldg

235 S Market St

Lisbon, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Public is welcome to learn more about a new humane society in Columbiana County. Animals Great & Small Humane Society is looking to hire a humane agent by 4th quarter this year. Planning on having a shelter in 2020. Please join us to learn more & see how you can help the animals of Columbiana County.

Photos

Map