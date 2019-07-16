When

Thu., July 25, 2019 at 6:30pm

Until

Thu., July 25, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

History and baseball connect during this Live from Anywhere program set to take place at Salem Public Library on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 6:30 pm in Salem Public Library’s Quaker Room. The program will be presented by National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum via video conferencing.

Baseball is more complex than money and big salaries. It is a complicated interaction of individuality and institutionalization. America’s “National Pastime” grew from social sport to a big industry that provides sport and entertainment through the growth of commerce and contracts. It is a psychological and emotional “dance” of critical thinking and skilled decision making that challenges the relationship between employer and employee. Throughout the history of America, the teamwork needed to earn a voice and seat at the table has reinforced this time-tested principle: labor is not a commodity.

Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. The library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.