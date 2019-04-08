When

Sat., May 04, 2019 at 10:00am

Sat., May 04, 2019 at 12:00am

Charles Mill Lake 1277 State Route 430 Mansfield, OH

Lake Monitor Volunteers gather water quality data at Charles Mill Lake, Clear Fork Reservoir and Pleasant Hill Lake. The data is shared on the District website, with water management groups, and to local, state, and federal agencies to monitor watersheds. Access to the internet is required so that you can post data to the website.

Training will be held at the Charles Mill Lake maintenance building. A portion of the training is conducted outdoors, so please dress for the weather.

Please contact Richland SWCD by April 26 at 419.747.8685 or sutter.theresa@richlandswcd.net if you are going to attend the training, so that we have enough training materials and equipment.

