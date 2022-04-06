Sat., May 14, 2022 at 9:00am
Sat., May 14, 2022 at 12:00am
Pleasant Hill Lake Activity Center
3431 OH-95
Perrysville, Ohio
Help out in your community by joining Richland Soil & Water Conservation District in becoming a volunteer! Take an active role in water quality and record water quality data on Clear Fork, Charles Mill and Pleasant Hill Lakes. The data you collect is used to document changes in lake conditions and the information will be used to assist with watershed management efforts! Join us at the Pleasant Hill Lake activity center at 3431 OH-95, Perrysville on May 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (noon). Equipment will be provided. Be sure to RSVP by May 11!
See more events and information at https://richlandswcd.net/get-involved/calendar