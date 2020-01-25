Lawrence County ~ New Castle, PA 4-H Benefit Auction
Sat., March 21, 2020 at 6:00pm
Sat., March 21, 2020 No Specific End Time
New Englander Banquet Hall
3009 Wilmington Rd.
New Castle, PA
Lawrence County’s 20th 4-H Annual Benefit Auction. Donated items or services include Gift Certificates, Antiques, New Merchandise, Collectibles, Signed Memorabilia, Crafts, Food Stuff and a great variety of Theme Baskets. All proceeds from the auction will benefit 4-H members through scholarships, educational events and programming opportunities.