Wed., July 31, 2019 at 6:30pm

Wed., July 31, 2019 at 12:00am

Waterworth Memorial Park pavilion #9 E.8th St. and School St. Salem, OH

Salem Parks and Recreation and Salem Public Library will host a program about “Beautiful Butterflies” at Waterworth Memorial Park pavilion #9 on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 beginning at 6:30 pm. Learn about the life cycle of the butterfly and the type of habitat butterflies need to survive and thrive! The program will be presented by Jim Nero of Beech Creek Botanical Garden and Nature Preserve, Alliance, Ohio.

This family-friendly program is open to the public and free of cost to attend.

Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library at 330-332-0042 or the Park’s Department at 330-271-8913 for registration assistance.

“Go Wild in the Park” programs are provided to the public through a partnership of Salem Public Library and Salem Parks and Recreation Department to provide fun and educational opportunities for all.