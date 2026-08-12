When

Sat., August 15, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., August 15, 2026 at 12:00pm

Event Venue

Penn Forest Natural Burial Park 121 Colorado St. Verona, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Learn about green burial options

VERONA, Pa. — Penn Forest manager Laura Faessel and assistant manager Deanna Mance will host “Is Green Burial the Way to Go?” on Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon at Penn Forest Natural Burial Park, 121 Colorado St. in Verona.

Attendees will learn about about this eco-friendly end-of-life choice that honors both people and the planet. This program is designed for people new to green burial that are interested in more natural options for their final arrangements.

The workshop will include a walking tour of Penn Forest and a brief history of how the green cemetery was started; what’s involved in green burial and land stewardship; discussions about life, death and legacy and opportunities to connect with others. To RSVP, call 412-265-4606 or email Deanna@pennforestcemetery.com.

For more information, visit www.pennforestcemetery.com/events/is-green-burial-the-way-to-go-august.