When

Wed., July 22, 2026 at 12:00pm

Until

Wed., July 22, 2026 at 1:00pm

Event Venue

extension.psu.edu/biting-pests-longhorned-ticks-and-cattle-health

Phone

Website

Posted In

PENN STATE EVENTS

Learn about longhorned ticks, July 22 webinar

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Extension will host the free virtual live webinar “Biting Pests: Longhorned Ticks and Cattle Health” on July 22 from noon to 1 p.m.

The invasive longhorned tick is emerging as a serious threat to cattle and a growing concern for horses and wildlife as it spreads rapidly across the United States. This program will explore how this pest arrived and became established, why its expansion matters for animal health and agricultural operations and the risks it poses to livestock producers.

Registration is required to receive the link to access the webinar.

To register, visit extension.psu.edu/biting-pests-longhorned-ticks-and-cattle-health.