Wed., October 23, 2019 at 2:00pm

Wed., October 23, 2019 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

The “Go Wild in the Park” program on October 23, 2019, will feature a visit with Jamie Regula. She is a Service Forester with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources based out of Salem, OH. Jamie primarily works with private landowners to help them achieve their long-term forest management goals. However, she is excited to share at this program how nature’s recyclers provide a vital function in creating a healthy forest ecosystem and ways to harness the power of these organisms to improve your garden or natural landscape.

The program will take place in Salem Public Library’s Quaker Room from 2-3 pm. The library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. Registration is required and can be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us, by stopping is at any circulation desk or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. This program is open to the public and free of cost to attend.

Go Wild in the Park programs are provided through a partnership of Salem Parks and Recreation Department and Salem Public Library to bring educational and entertaining programming to the public.