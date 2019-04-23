When

Thu., May 02, 2019 at 2:00pm

Until

Thu., May 02, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

What is Pinterest and how can you use it? Join Kathy Bennett, technology instructor at Salem Public Library, in the Quaker Room on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 2:00 pm where she will explain how to use this visual bookmarking tool. You will learn how to use your devices (computer, tablet, Android phone, etc.) and the Pinterest website to find and create collections of information to bookmark and save to online “boards” you create. Please bring a device with you.

Seating is limited and registration is required. Register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library for registration assistance at 330-332-0042. This class is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. The class is provided through a Guiding Ohio Online grant made by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the State Library of Ohio.