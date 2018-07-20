When

Wed., July 25, 2018 at 6:30pm

Wed., July 25, 2018 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Salem Parks and Recreation Department and Salem Public Library will host a family-friendly program about “Snakes and Turtles” on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at 6:30 pm in pavilion # 9 at Waterworth Memorial Park. Guest speakers will be Jenn Rose and Cheryl Mattevi, educators at Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center. The presenters will bring a selection of snakes and turtles to the program and will teach us how to identify the friendly and not-so-friendly. They will discuss the history of reptiles in our area and separate fact from fiction about these animals.

To locate pavilion # 9 enter Waterworth Memorial Park from East Eighth Street, park in the parking lot near the duck pond and follow the signs to pavilion #9.

Attendance is free and open to the public and registration is requested online at www.salem.lib.oh.us, call the library at 330-332-0042 or call Shane at 330-332-0052. “Go Wild at the Park” programming takes place twice a month and features a variety of fun, educational programs.