Wed., January 12, 2022 at 6:30pm
Wed., January 12, 2022 at 7:30pm
Salem Public Library
821 State St.
Salem, Ohio
Salem Public Library will host a virtual cooking program on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 6:30-7:30 pm. The program will be presented by Red Stick Spice Company, a family-owned business operated in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Step-by-step instruction for the preparation of a Cajun Creole dish will be provided.
REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AND A PERSONAL EMAIL ADDRESS MUST BE PROVIDED TO RECEIVE THE ZOOM LINK TO CONNECT TO THE PROGRAM. Register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. The program is open to the public and participation is free of cost.