When

Mon., January 17, 2022 at 6:30pm

Until

Mon., January 17, 2022 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Are you interested in football, but don’t quite understand what is happening? Do you need to know what the terms mean, for instance, what is all this talk about “downs”? Help is on the way when Salem High School’s football coach, Ron Johnson, discusses “Football Basics” on Monday, January 17, 2022, from 6:30-7:30 pm in the Reading Room at Salem Public Library. The program will also be available via Zoom.

Open to the public and free of cost to attend REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. FOR PERSONS WANTING TO ATTEND VIA ZOOM PLEASE INCLUDE AN EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN REGISTERING SO THAT A ZOOM LINK CAN BE SENT TO YOU.

Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.