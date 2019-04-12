When

Thu., April 18, 2019 at 6:30pm

Sat., May 18, 2019 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Learn step by step instructions for customizing your Android phone to make it user-friendly for your needs on April 18, 2019 beginning at 6:30 pm. Technology instructor Stephanie Peterson will help you understand how to make your own wallpaper, lock screens, customize ring tones and pictures for your contacts! You will also learn how to position apps that work best for your needs and how to make changes with confidence. Please bring your device(s) to class. The class will meet in the Quaker Room.

Seating is limited and registration is required. Register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library for registration assistance at 330-332-0042. This class is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. The class is provided through a Guiding Ohio Online grant made by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the State Library of Ohio.