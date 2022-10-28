When

Tue., November 01, 2022 at 6:30pm

Until

Tue., November 01, 2022 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State Street Salem, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

Mike McAndrew from Canfield Christmas Lights, LLC will be demonstrating how to build a “mini tree” using common household items: a tomato cage & strings of lights! He will also go over how to control lights with motion. This will be a demonstration, so come prepared to learn! This program takes place in the Quaker Room on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 6:30 p.m.

A Q&A session will follow the live demonstration.

This program is free of cost and open to the public to attend. Registration is required. You can register online at www.salempubliclibrary.org or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.

