Learn How To Properly Prune Trees & Shrubs From Horticulturist
Wed., August 24, 2022 at 6:30pm
Salem Public Library
821 E. State Street
Salem, OH
Calling all green thumbs (and if you’re not, maybe this program is for you)! Learn expert advice about pruning your trees and shrubs from professional horticulturist, Ellen Speicher, at Salem Public Library on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 6:30PM in the Quaker Room. Registration is required and can be done online at www.salempubliclibrary.org or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. This program is free of cost and open to the pubic.
After earning a Biology degree at Youngstown State University, Ellen Speicher worked for Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Pittsburgh, PA as Director of Horticulture. In 2004-2014, she served as the Assistant Horticulture Director at Mill Creek MetroParks in Youngstown, OH.