When

Sat., October 03, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sat., October 03, 2026 at 6:00pm

Event Venue

Clary Gardens 588 West Chestnut St. Coshocton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Learn lost skills at festival

COSHOCTON, Ohio — The Lost Skills Gathering is a one-day, hands-on festival set for Oct. 3 at Clary Gardens, 588 West Chestnut St., in Coshocton, Ohio, where elders and artisans teach the skills, crafts, traditions and self-sufficient ways our grandparents once used to thrive.

The main stage will include talks from Jamie Hetzel, Hand Hewn Farm, Jim Sayers, Annie Warmke, Zack Miller, Brandon Elijah Scott and Jenni Parsons, Amy Boldt, Nathan Wright.

Teachers and vendors include pyrography, fermentation, weaving, foraging, herbalism, mycology, beadwork, beekeeping, basket weaving, micro farming, carving, flint knapping, wool rug hooking, gardening, urban homesteading and more. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., rain or shine.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.LostSkillsGathering.com