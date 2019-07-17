When

Tue., July 30, 2019 at 4:00pm

Tue., July 30, 2019 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Google offers users a practical opportunity to create forms suitable for a variety of needs. And, Google forms are time savers. Use a basic template and adapt it to your needs, add your information and save them for printing at your convenience.

Join technology instructor Kathy Bennett on July 30, 2019, from 4-5 p.m. in the library’s Quaker Room for a step by step introduction to another helpful tool from Google. It is recommended that you bring a device with you to practice on during class.

Seating is limited and registration is required. Register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library for registration assistance at 330-332-0042. This class is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. The class is provided through a Guiding Ohio Online grant made by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the State Library of Ohio.