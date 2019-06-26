When

Tue., July 09, 2019 at 4:00pm

Tue., July 09, 2019 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Learn the Google: Learn to Use Google Docs at Salem Public Library

Google Docs is a web-based application that you can use to create, edit and store documents and spreadsheets online. Your files can then be accessed from any computer that has an Internet connection and a full-featured Web browser.

Class instruction on the use of Google Docs will be provided by technology instructor, Kathy Bennett and take place on July 9, 2019, from 4 – 5 p.m. in the Quaker Room.

Seating is limited and registration is required. Register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library for registration assistance at 330-332-0042. This class is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. The class is provided through a Guiding Ohio Online grant made by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the State Library of Ohio.