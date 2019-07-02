When

Tue., July 02, 2019 at 4:00pm

Until

Tue., July 02, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Salem Public Library is providing a series of classes to help adults learn to use the many “Google” tools readily available to help streamline areas of computer use. On July 2, 2019, at 4 p.m. the class “What Can You Do with Google Drive?” will take place in the library’s Quaker Room with technology instructor, Kathy Bennett. With Google Drive you can store all your files in the cloud. This can include photos, word documents, spreadsheets, and more. Explore Google Drive and learn how well it can work for you. It is necessary that you bring a device with you to practice on.

Seating is limited and registration is required. Register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library for registration assistance at 330-332-0042. This class is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. The class is provided through a Guiding Ohio Online grant made by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the State Library of Ohio.