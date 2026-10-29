When

Fri., October 30, 2026 at 12:00pm

Until

Fri., October 30, 2026 at 1:00pm

Event Venue

The Campus Martius Museum 601 2nd St. Marietta, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Learn the story of Light-Horse Harry Lee

MARIETTA, Ohio — The Campus Martius Museum will present “Discovering History: Rise and Fall of a Revolutionary Hero: The Tragic Life of Light-Horse Harry Lee” on Oct. 30, from noon to 1 p.m. Join author Ryan Cole as he brings to life the tragic, compelling, and deeply important story of a forgotten American icon.

If you think the Founding Fathers were all boring old men in powdered wigs, you haven’t met Henry Lee III — better known to history as “Light-Horse Harry” Lee. While today he is best remembered as the father of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, Light-Horse Harry was once a powerhouse in his own right. He was a daring cavalry hero of the Revolutionary War, a protégé of George Washington, a close ally of Alexander Hamilton and a bitter nemesis to Thomas Jefferson.

As a fearless soldier, he helped America win its freedom; as a politician, he helped shape its brand-new government. Born into one of Virginia’s most elite families, the brilliant and talented Lee seemed destined for permanent greatness. Instead, a series of disastrous financial decisions bankrupted his family, landed him in a debtor’s prison, and forced him to spend his final years wandering the Caribbean in lonely exile.

This event is sponsored by the Washington County Library, is free and open to the public, and will be livestreamed/recorded on our YouTube Channel @CampusMartiusMuseum. The Campus Martius Museum is located at 601 2nd St. in Marietta. Visit www.mariettamuseums.org/calendar/discovering-history-rise-and-fall-of-a-revolutionary-hero-the-tragic-life-of-light-horse-harry-lee for more information.