Learn to Crochet with Margaret at Lepper Library
Mon., November 13, 2023 at 4:00pm
Mon., November 13, 2023 No Specific End Time
Lepper Library
303 East Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
Crocheted Water Bottle Carrier
Monday, November 13th at 4:00 pm & Monday, November 20th at 4:00 pm
Margaret teaches us the steps in crocheting by teaching us how to crochet a Water Bottle Carrier.
These classes are for beginners or if you just need a little help or tips to finish a project. This is a limited class, be sure to call in to reserve your spot.
Brought in part by the Ohio Arts Council