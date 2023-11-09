When

Mon., November 13, 2023 at 4:00pm

Until

Mon., November 13, 2023 No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Lepper Library

303 East Lincoln Way

Lisbon, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

Crocheted Water Bottle Carrier
Monday, November 13th at 4:00 pm & Monday, November 20th at 4:00 pm
Margaret teaches us the steps in crocheting by teaching us how to crochet a Water Bottle Carrier.
These classes are for beginners or if you just need a little help or tips to finish a project. This is a limited class, be sure to call in to reserve your spot.
Brought in part by the Ohio Arts Council

Photos

Map