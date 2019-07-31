When

Mon., August 05, 2019 at 6:30pm

Until

Wed., August 05, 2020 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Waterworth Memorial Park Nature Trail Nature Trail trail head Sunset Blvd. near Salem Community Center parking lot Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Join experienced outdoorsman Mark Smith at the Nature Trail in Waterworth Memorial Park on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 6:30 pm to learn the Leave No Trace principles for respecting outdoor life and land. By learning and practicing these principles a healthier ecosystem can be preserved for future generations.

To participate in the program please meet at the trailhead of the park’s Nature Trail located on Sunset Boulevard near the entrance to Salem Community Center’s parking lot. Watch for the sign near the trailhead.

The program is open to the public, family-friendly, and free of cost to attend. Please register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library at 330-332-0042 or Salem Parks and Recreation at 330-271-8913 for registration assistance.

Program presenter Mark Smith has enjoyed backpacking, hiking, camping and other outdoor adventure activities for over fifty years. He has taught “Leave No Trace” principles to state government, Native American tribal members and reclamation officials.