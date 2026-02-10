Sat., February 14, 2026 All Day Event
Lepper Library
303 E. Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
Armchair Travel with Meredith Dingey
Date: Monday, February 9th
Class Time: 4:30-5:30 PM
Join us as we settle in and enjoy another captivating
travel tale from Meredith, who recounts her hiking
adventure along the Camino de Santiago in northern Spain. Registrations are encouraged.
Writers’ Group
Date: Saturday, February 7th
Class Time: 2 PM
Join fellow writers as we come to discuss topics such as writing, publishing, and grammar. To receive constructive critiques, submit five pages a week in advance to
dolly@lepperlibrary.org.
Weekly Storytimes
Moving and Grooving
Class Time: Tuesdays at 10 am
This Storytime is geared towards babies and
toddlers. Come sing songs, listen to a story, and play.
Older siblings are welcome to join in also.
Preschool Story Hour
Class Time: Tuesdays at 11 AM
We will sing songs, listen to stories, and make crafts.
Stay and play after the program. Geared towards
children 3-5 but younger and older siblings are
Welcome.
For the Love of the Olympic Games
Date: Saturday, February 14th
Class Time: 10 AM-11:30 AM
Drop in and help us celebrate the Winter Olympic Games and USA with arts and crafts for all ages!
Writers’ Group, Adult Craft Classes, Moving and Grooving Preschool Storytime are all made possible in part by state tax dollars given by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically
