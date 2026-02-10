When

Armchair Travel with Meredith Dingey

Date: Monday, February 9th

Class Time: 4:30-5:30 PM

Join us as we settle in and enjoy another captivating

travel tale from Meredith, who recounts her hiking

adventure along the Camino de Santiago in northern Spain. Registrations are encouraged.

Writers’ Group

Date: Saturday, February 7th

Class Time: 2 PM

Join fellow writers as we come to discuss topics such as writing, publishing, and grammar. To receive constructive critiques, submit five pages a week in advance to

dolly@lepperlibrary.org.

Weekly Storytimes

Moving and Grooving

Class Time: Tuesdays at 10 am

This Storytime is geared towards babies and

toddlers. Come sing songs, listen to a story, and play.

Older siblings are welcome to join in also.

Preschool Story Hour

Class Time: Tuesdays at 11 AM

We will sing songs, listen to stories, and make crafts.

Stay and play after the program. Geared towards

children 3-5 but younger and older siblings are

Welcome.

For the Love of the Olympic Games

Date: Saturday, February 14th

Class Time: 10 AM-11:30 AM

Drop in and help us celebrate the Winter Olympic Games and USA with arts and crafts for all ages!

Writers’ Group, Adult Craft Classes, Moving and Grooving Preschool Storytime are all made possible in part by state tax dollars given by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically