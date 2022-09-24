When

Thu., September 01, 2022 TBD

Until

Fri., September 30, 2022 No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Lepper Library

303 East Lincoln Way

Lisbon, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

Bookmark Contest – September 1st – 30th
In celebration of Lepper Library’s Anniversary, the library is having a bookmark design contest to honor the library! The theme is Happy 125th Anniversary Lepper Library! It is open to all students in grades 0 -12. Stop by and pick up an entry form.

Photos

Map