Lepper Library 125th Anniversary Bookmark Contest
When
Thu., September 01, 2022 TBD
Until
Fri., September 30, 2022 No Specific End Time
Event Venue
Lepper Library
303 East Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
Phone
Website
Posted In
In celebration of Lepper Library’s Anniversary, the library is having a bookmark design contest to honor the library! The theme is Happy 125th Anniversary Lepper Library! It is open to all students in grades 0 -12. Stop by and pick up an entry form.