Thu., August 12, 2021 at 9:00am

Fri., August 13, 2021 at 12:00am

Lepper Library 303 East Lincoln Way Lisbon, Ohio

Lepper Library will have two programs during the Lincoln Highway Buy-Way this year. The first is on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 6:00 pm, join Jim Cassler live at the library to hear his program ‘Touring the Lincoln Highway’. Mr. Cassler is president of the Eastern Ohio Chapter of the Ohio Lincoln Highway League and Director of the Ohio Lincoln Highway Historic Byway. He has logged many miles traveling the Lincoln Highway in Ohio and beyond and will share his experiences with us. Call the Lepper Library 330-424-3117 to register as space is limited.

In conjunction with the Buy-Way Sales we will also have a Book Sale on Thursday & Friday, August 12 & 13, 2021, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. There will be a wide selection of adult, teen and children’s books; audios and DVDs. The prices are: hardbacks 50¢, paperbacks 25¢, audios & DVDs $1.00, all children’s books 25¢ and magazines are free with any purchase. The sale will take place at the Library, 303 East Lincoln Way, Lisbon. For the sale you will enter at the garage off of Vine St.