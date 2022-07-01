Lepper Library has added to our collection of Digitized Local Newspapers
Thu., June 30, 2022 TBD
Thu., June 30, 2022 No Specific End Time
Lepper Library
303 E. Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
We are happy to announce that we have added more newspapers to our digital newspaper collection. We have digitized the Morning Journal for the years 2013-2020, in cooperation with the Morning Journal. Already in the digital collection are local newspapers dating from 1810-1983 and 2000-2020. Some of these newspapers are, Aurora, Buckeye State, Daily Patriot, Lisbon Evening Journal, Morning Journal, New Lisbon Journal, Ohio Patriot, Republican Leader and Western Palladium. This collection is free and available to the public. You can find them by going to our website at lepperlibrary.org and looking under the Digital Material’s tab. We will continue to digitize newspapers as funding allows. For more information call the library at 330-424-3117 or visit our website.