Thu., December 09, 2021 at 5:30pm

Thu., December 09, 2021 No Specific End Time

Lepper Library

303 East Lincoln Way

Lisbon, Ohio

Lepper Library Monthly Craft Class

Every month we host a free craft class for adults, this month we will be making a Puzzle Piece Wreath. This would be a fun gift idea and all supplies will be provided by the library. The completed project is on display in the library if you would like a preview. This class will be on Thursday, December the 9th, 2021. We are offering two separate time slots to allow for social distancing. The times being offered are 5:30 and 6:30 pm. If you are unavailable to attend and would like a craft call into the library and we will reserve a kit for you. ​Please contact the library at (330)424-3117 to reserve your time slot

