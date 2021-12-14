When

Thu., December 09, 2021 TBD

Mon., December 13, 2021 No Specific End Time

Lepper Library Monthly Craft Class 303 East Lincoln Way Lisbon, Ohio

Thursday night craft class brought out our local crafters. The class made a Puzzle Piece Wreath and with a little help from Kelli Miller the class instructor (pictured) they turned out beautifully. This wreath gives us an idea on how we can use up those puzzles that are missing pieces (you know the ones I am talking about)! And give us a pretty and reasonably priced ornament to hang for the holidays.

The library offers a craft class every month on a Thursday available at two different times to ensure that we are keeping socially distanced. We provide all materials at no cost to you. This is a fun community activity for adults. If you are unable to attend we also offer a kit to go to make at home. January 13th craft will be a Lunch Bag Snowflake. This decoration can hang around all winter. Call in to reserve your spot or a kit to go. 330-424-3117