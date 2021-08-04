When

Mon., August 09, 2021 at 3:00pm

Mon., August 09, 2021 at 12:00am

Lepper Library 303 E. LINCOLN WAY Lisbon, OH

Summer break is almost over and school is fast approaching. Before school starts, join us for one more big program! Lepper Library is having our summer finale program live. Monday, August 9th at 3:00 pm Dr. Dave from Whiz Bang Science will be here with his program ‘Dr. Dave Tells Tales of Tails’. It is a hands-on science program about animals. Dr. Dave never disappoints! This program is free and open to all, no need for registration. The first fifty kids will receive a free STEAM kit from COSI (Columbus Center of Science and Industry).

After Dr. Dave’s program the awarding of the Summer Reading Prizes will take place for children’s, teens and adults. All children and teens that turned in reading time will go home with prizes!

Remember, this program is free and open to all, no registration is needed. For more information call the library at 330-424-3117, visit our website, www.lepperlibrary.org or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.