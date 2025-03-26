When

March 07, 2025

March 28, 2025

Lepper Library 303 E. Lincoln Way Lisbon, Ohio

Monthly Adult Craft Classes

March Craft– Essential Oils Diffusers

Thursday, March 13th

Choice of class times 5 or 6 pm

With a choice of essential oils we are making a set of diffusers, one for the car and one for the house. Call to sign up.

Ukulele Classes by Gloria Siegfried

Saturday, March 8th at 2 pm

Join us as we continue the series of classes with Gloria as she guides us with learning to play the ukulele.

Registration is required.

Both adult programs are brought in part by the Ohio Arts Council.

Toddler Storytime (ages 3 and under)

Tuesdays at 10 am

Each week, we continue to help develop your

toddlers’ skills with a themed story, songs &

activities.

Preschool Storytime

Tuesdays at 11 am

Each Storytime program supports early literacy

and socialization with age-appropriate stories,

crafts, rhymes, and more.

Lego Challenge

Be sure to check out the lego challenge in the

Children’s department. Let’s see how creative we

can be!

March Scavenger Hunt

Leprechaun Hunt

Follow the trail of leprechauns for a prize.

Enter your name to win a prize. Begin your

Adventure at the circulation desk.