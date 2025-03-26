Fri., March 07, 2025 All Day Event
Fri., March 28, 2025 All Day Event
Lepper Library
303 E. Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
Monthly Adult Craft Classes
March Craft– Essential Oils Diffusers
Thursday, March 13th
Choice of class times 5 or 6 pm
With a choice of essential oils we are making a set of diffusers, one for the car and one for the house. Call to sign up.
Ukulele Classes by Gloria Siegfried
Saturday, March 8th at 2 pm
Join us as we continue the series of classes with Gloria as she guides us with learning to play the ukulele.
Registration is required.
Both adult programs are brought in part by the Ohio Arts Council.
Toddler Storytime (ages 3 and under)
Tuesdays at 10 am
Each week, we continue to help develop your
toddlers’ skills with a themed story, songs &
activities.
Preschool Storytime
Tuesdays at 11 am
Each Storytime program supports early literacy
and socialization with age-appropriate stories,
crafts, rhymes, and more.
Lego Challenge
Be sure to check out the lego challenge in the
Children’s department. Let’s see how creative we
can be!
March Scavenger Hunt
Leprechaun Hunt
Follow the trail of leprechauns for a prize.
Enter your name to win a prize. Begin your
Adventure at the circulation desk.
Photos