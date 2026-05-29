When

Tue., May 19, 2026 All Day Event

Until

Tue., May 19, 2026 All Day Event

Event Venue

Lepper Library 303 E. Lincoln Way Lisbon, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

Dolly Hickman May 18, 2026

Outreach Coordinator

Lepper Library

303 E. Lincoln Way

Lisbon, OH 44432

(330) 424-3117

dolly@lepperlibrary.org

Please place this article in the Community section of your paper as well as the Calendar Listings-Thank you!

The Lepper Library is having their annual Summer Reading Program from June 8 to July 27, 2026.

The theme for the 2026 Summer Reading Program, “Unearth a Story,” focuses on the excitement of

discovery. Sponsored by the Collaborative Summer Library Program (CSLP), this initiative employs themes of dinosaurs, paleontology, and archaeology to inspire readers of all ages. It encourages everyone to delve into books and uncover hidden histories, local insights, and worlds waiting to be explored beneath the surface. This annual program is for all ages and is free to the public. Summer Reading registrations begin on June 8th and run throughout the summer. When you sign up, 0 – 6th graders will receive a registration packet. In

collaboration with other libraries in our county we will offer various themed programs such as more! For the adults earn extra incentives by attending programs, reading books from the Choose to Read Ohio Booklist, an author from Ohio or a book that takes place in Ohio.

Children’s Weekly Programs & Themes:

June 15th-Rachel from Wellsville Carnegie Public Library

“Dinosaurs in Unexpected Places”

June 22nd-Carrie from Columbiana Public Library

“Stories Take Root”

June 29th-Deanna from Salem Public Library

“Rock Solid Stories”

July 6th-Noreen from East Palestine Public Library

“Digging History”

July 13th–Alex from Leetonia Community Library

“Excavating Art”

July 20th-Tamara from Carnegie Public Library

“Musical Dinosaurs”

July 27th Dr Dave Whiz Bang Science Finale with Pizza from Italo’s for everyone.

Tweens and Teens

June 25th-Ukulele Class with Gloria & Sarah

July 1st-Teen Patriotic Crafting-Keychains & Bracelets

July 2nd-Ukulele Class with Gloria & Sarah

July 8th-Art Class with Jacob Ward

July 13th-Geology & Fossils with Jason Leggett

July 15th-Art Class with Jacob Ward

Adult Programs are geared more towards the theme and the nation’s anniversary

June 11th – Paint with T Class Patriotic Barn Canvas Art Class

June – 18th-Political Turmoil of Clement Vallandigham by local historian Timothy Brookes

June 25th -Ukulele Class with Gloria & Sarah

July 1st-3rd Win A Spin Ohio Trivia

July 2nd-Ukulele Class with Gloria & Sarah

July 9th-8 Point Star Wood Craft

July 16th-Bingo-Trivia with a special guest Fire Chief Mark Hall

July 20th Museum of the Ceramics Program

Story Stroll

The Story Trail at the Greenway Trail this summer will be part of a collaboration between the Lepper

Public Library and the Leetonia Community Public Library with story pages of different books on each end of the trail. Starting June 1st, the Greenway Trail Head will have a Story Trail from the Lepper Library at the 0 mile marker where children that participate can enter into a raffle for a small prize through a QR code on the last page of the story. A separate story will be at the Leetonia Trail head of the Greenway Trail where children that participate with that book can also enter in the raffle with a different QR code on the last page of their story. Children are encouraged to participate with both books on each end of the trail. There will be different books put up in July to finish up our Summer Reading Programs.

Thank you to the following area Business Sponsors for their generous support by donating prizes and

financial contributions to our Summer Reading Program:

Almost Perfect Foundation, Cantina 70 Bar & Grill, Calcutta Ohio Valley YMCA, Chipotle, Consumers

National Bank, East of Chicago Pizza, Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home, Fox’s Pizza Den,

JP Foods-Subway, JP Plumbing, Lisbon PD Auxiliary, Mary’s Pizza, Pittsburgh Botanic Garden, Sheetz

Taco Bell, Weber Funeral Home, WesBanco Bank.

Watch for more information through local newspapers, social media, and our website www.lepperlibrary.org. If you have questions or want more information, contact us at