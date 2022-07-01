When

Fri., July 01, 2022 TBD

Until

Sat., July 16, 2022 No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Lepper Library 303 E. Lincoln Way Lisbon, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

July 1st – July 8th Story Stroll along the Greenway Trail

July 8th – July 16th Story Stroll along the NW corner of the Lisbon Square

During the second Story Stroll, Lepper Library will present Turtle Splash! By Cathryn Falwell.

Strollers will count down as 10 startled turtles one-by-one make a splash in the pond. Along the Greenway Trail you can find the Story Stroll beyond the ‘0’ mile marker. Each Story Stroll ends with a take and make craft. This Story Stroll is made possible with the help of the Columbiana County Park District and the Village of Lisbon. If you are signed up for the Summer Reading Program you can count this on your reading logs. Remember to turn in your entry tickets for a chance to win a prize.

Come and join the fun at the Library this summer! Children’s programs are Mondays at 11:00 am.

July 11th – Sharks

July 18th – Explore the Shore

July 25th – Summer Reading Finale – 2 hour program

Italo’s Pizza Party and OSU Extension Columbiana County Tin Foil Boat races.